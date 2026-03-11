FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

James Harden And Cavaliers Take On Magic On March 11

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Harden totaled 21 points and five assists. Harden leads his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 113.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

