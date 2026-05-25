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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Harden's points prop was 18.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 23, Harden recorded 19 points and five assists in a 121-108 loss to the Knicks. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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