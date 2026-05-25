James Harden And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 4

Last time out on May 23, Harden recorded 19 points and five assists in a 121-108 loss to the Knicks. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per contest.

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