James Harden And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17, Harden totaled nine points and six assists. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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