James Harden And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 25

In his most recent game, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Harden put up 26 points and seven assists. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 117.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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