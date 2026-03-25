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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 25

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 25. Harden's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Harden put up 26 points and seven assists. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 117.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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