James Harden And Cavaliers Play Grizzlies On April 6

Last time out on April 5, Harden posted 28 points, seven assists and three steals in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Harden is tops on his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 23.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.