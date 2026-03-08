FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Face Celtics On March 8

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 8. Harden's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Harden put up 18 points and seven assists. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

