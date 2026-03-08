James Harden And Cavaliers Face Celtics On March 8

In his last appearance, a 113-109 win over the Pistons on March 3, Harden put up 18 points and seven assists. Harden paces his squad in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.