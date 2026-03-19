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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Face Bulls On March 19

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Harden posted 27 points, six assists and two steals in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are allowing 120.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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