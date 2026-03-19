James Harden And Cavaliers Face Bulls On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Harden posted 27 points, six assists and two steals in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls are allowing 120.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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