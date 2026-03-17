James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Bucks On March 17

In his last action, a 130-120 loss to the Mavericks on March 15, Harden tallied 13 points and seven assists. Harden paces his team in assists with 8.0 per game, and averages 24.0 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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