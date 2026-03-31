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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Pistons On March 31

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Shead's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Shead posted 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in a 139-87 win over the Magic. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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