Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Pistons On March 31

In his last game on March 29, Shead posted 12 points, 10 assists and three steals in a 139-87 win over the Magic. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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