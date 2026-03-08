Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Mavericks On March 8

Shead put up two points in his last appearance, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5. Shead is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 117.7 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.