FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Square Off Against Mavericks On March 8

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Shead's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Shead put up two points in his last appearance, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5. Shead is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 117.7 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News