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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Kings On April 1

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Shead's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Shead posted six points and 12 assists in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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