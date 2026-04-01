Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Kings On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Shead posted six points and 12 assists in a 127-116 loss to the Pistons. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

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