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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Shead's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Shead had 16 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1. Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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