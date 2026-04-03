Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3

Shead had 16 points, seven assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1. Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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