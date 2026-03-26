Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Clippers On March 25

In his most recent action, a 143-127 win over the Jazz on March 23, Shead tallied seven points and 14 assists. Shead is averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.8 points per game.

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