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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On March 22

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Murray posted 31 points and six assists in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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