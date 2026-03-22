Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Murray posted 31 points and six assists in a 121-115 win over the Raptors. Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.