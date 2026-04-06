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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 6

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Murray's points prop was 24.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4, Murray totaled 15 points and 10 assists. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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