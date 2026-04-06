Jamal Murray And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 6

In his most recent action, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4, Murray totaled 15 points and 10 assists. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

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