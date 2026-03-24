Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

In his last game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22, Murray had 22 points and seven assists. Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.0 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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