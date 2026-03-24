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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers on March 22, Murray had 22 points and seven assists. Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.0 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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