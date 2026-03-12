FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Spurs On March 12

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 12. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray put up 30 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 129-93 win over the Rockets on March 11. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.6 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jamal Murray

