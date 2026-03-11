Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Rockets On March 11

In his last game on March 9, Murray posted 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 129-126 loss to the Thunder. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.