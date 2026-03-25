Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Murray tallied 21 points and six assists. Murray is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.