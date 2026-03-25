Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

In his last game, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24, Murray tallied 21 points and six assists. Murray is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119 points per contest.

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