Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Murray put up 53 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 142-135 win over the Mavericks on March 25. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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