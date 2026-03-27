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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Murray's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray put up 53 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 142-135 win over the Mavericks on March 25. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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