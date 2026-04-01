Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Jazz On April 1

Murray totaled 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.4 points per game.

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