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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Jazz On April 1

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Murray's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murray totaled 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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