Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Grizzlies On March 18

In his last game on March 17, Murray posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.6 points per game.

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