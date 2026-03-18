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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Grizzlies On March 18

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 18. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Murray posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 124-96 win over the 76ers. Murray is averaging 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

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