Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Grizzlies On April 8

In his most recent appearance, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6, Murray put up 20 points, seven assists and two blocks. Murray is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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