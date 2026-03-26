Jamal Cain And Magic Take On Kings On March 26

Cain had 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Cain is averaging 4.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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