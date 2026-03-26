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Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic

Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic • #8 SF

Jamal Cain And Magic Take On Kings On March 26

Jamal Cain and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. Cain's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Cain had 17 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Cain is averaging 4.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Cain

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