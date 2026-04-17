Jamal Cain And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game

Cain put up five points in his most recent game, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

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