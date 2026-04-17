Jamal Cain And Magic Play Hornets In Play-In Game
Jamal Cain and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Cain's points prop was 3.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Cain put up five points in his most recent game, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Hornets rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.