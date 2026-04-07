Jalen Wilson And Nets Play Bucks On April 7

In his last action, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Wilson had 19 points and four assists. Wilson is averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.8 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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