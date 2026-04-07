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Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Wilson

Brooklyn Nets • #22 SF

Jalen Wilson And Nets Play Bucks On April 7

Jalen Wilson and the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 7. Wilson's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Wilson had 19 points and four assists. Wilson is averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.8 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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