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Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Wilson

Brooklyn Nets • #22 SF

Jalen Wilson And Nets Face 76ers On March 14

Jalen Wilson and the Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 14. Wilson's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12, Wilson totaled five points. Wilson is averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Wilson

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