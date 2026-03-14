Jalen Wilson And Nets Face 76ers On March 14

In his last game, a 108-97 loss to the Hawks on March 12, Wilson totaled five points. Wilson is averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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