Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Lakers On April 2

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Williams totaled 22 points. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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