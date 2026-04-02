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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Lakers On April 2

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 2. Williams' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 win over the Knicks on March 29, Williams totaled 22 points. Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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