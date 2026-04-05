Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Williams tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last game, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.6 points per contest.

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