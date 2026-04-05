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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Williams' points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last game, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 125.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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