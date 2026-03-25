Jalen Williams And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Williams put up 18 points and six assists in a 123-103 win over the 76ers. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per game.

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