Jalen Williams And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 25
Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Williams' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 23, Williams put up 18 points and six assists in a 123-103 win over the 76ers. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.0 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.