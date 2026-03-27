Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Bulls On March 27
Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Williams posted seven points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls are giving up 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.