Jalen Williams And Thunder Play Bulls On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Williams posted seven points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Williams is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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