Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

Williams put up 28 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-109 win over the Suns on Feb. 11. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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