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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On 76ers On March 23

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Williams' points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams put up 28 points and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-109 win over the Suns on Feb. 11. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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