Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Wizards On March 12

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Suggs tallied 12 points, four assists and three steals in his last game, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

