Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Timberwolves On March 7

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suggs put up 17 points, seven assists and two steals in his last action, a 115-114 win over the Mavericks on March 5. Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.4 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

