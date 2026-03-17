Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Thunder On March 17

Suggs had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16. Suggs is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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