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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Thunder On March 17

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suggs had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in his last appearance, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16. Suggs is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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