Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Pistons In Game 6

Suggs put up 10 points, five assists and three steals in his last game, a 116-109 loss to the Pistons on April 29. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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