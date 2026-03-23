Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pacers On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Suggs put up 14 points and six assists in a 105-104 loss to the Lakers. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.4 points per game.

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