Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Pacers On March 23
Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 21, Suggs put up 14 points and six assists in a 105-104 loss to the Lakers. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.