Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

In his most recent action, a 130-101 loss to the Hawks on April 1, Suggs tallied seven points, nine assists and three steals. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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