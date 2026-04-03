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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 3. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-101 loss to the Hawks on April 1, Suggs tallied seven points, nine assists and three steals. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Suggs

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