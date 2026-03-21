Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Lakers On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Suggs posted nine points and two steals in a 130-111 loss to the Hornets. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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