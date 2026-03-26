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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Kings On March 26

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21, Suggs had 14 points and six assists. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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