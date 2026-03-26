Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Kings On March 26

In his last game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21, Suggs had 14 points and six assists. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.2 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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