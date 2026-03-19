Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Hornets On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Suggs recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-108 loss to the Thunder. Suggs is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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