FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Hornets On March 19

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Suggs recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 113-108 loss to the Thunder. Suggs is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Suggs

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News