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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Hawks On March 16

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 16. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Suggs totaled 14 points and six assists. Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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