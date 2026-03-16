Jalen Suggs And Magic Take On Hawks On March 16

In his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Heat on March 14, Suggs totaled 14 points and six assists. Suggs is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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