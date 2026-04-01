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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Hawks On April 1

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 1. Suggs' points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 31, Suggs put up 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 115-111 win over the Suns. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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