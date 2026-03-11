FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 11

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 11. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Suggs recorded 20 points and two steals in a 130-91 win over the Bucks. Suggs is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Suggs

