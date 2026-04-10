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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Bulls On April 10

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 10. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 132-120 win over the Timberwolves on April 8, Suggs totaled 11 points, four assists and two steals. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 28th in the league in points allowed, conceding 121.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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