Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Play Bucks On March 8

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 8. Suggs' points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Suggs posted 14 points, four assists and two steals in a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves. Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

