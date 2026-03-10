FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Take On Warriors On March 10

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Smith's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Smith totaled four points. Smith paces his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Warriors are giving up 114.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Smith

