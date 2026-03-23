Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Rockets On March 23

Smith had 10 points in his last game, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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