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Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Rockets On March 23

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Smith's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith had 10 points in his last game, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Smith leads his squad in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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