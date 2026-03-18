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Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 18. Smith's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith tallied 13 points in his most recent action, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Raptors are conceding 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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