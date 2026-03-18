Jalen Smith And Bulls Face Raptors On March 18

Smith tallied 13 points in his most recent action, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16. Smith leads his team in rebounding (6.9 per game), and averages 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Raptors are conceding 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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