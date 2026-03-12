FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jalen Smith
Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith

Chicago Bulls • #25 C

Jalen Smith And Bulls Square Off Against Lakers On March 12

Jalen Smith and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Smith's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds in his last game, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Smith paces his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.2 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are giving up 114.9 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jalen Smith

